A Man Died After Being Gored By A Bull
12/26/2024 3:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A man has died after suffering injuries during a bull-running festival in eastern Spain.
The 55-year old man, who is still unknown, was repeatedly attacked by a bull at a festival in Onda, Other attendants tried to calm the animal but their efforts came to nothing.
Footage from the incident showed the man being lifted into the air by a bull, before being thrown back to the ground.
He was given emergency treatment at the scene before being rushed to hospital, he had a wound in his left thigh and a head wound, shortly he was pronounced dead in the hospital room.
Onda council canceled all further running planned at the festival.
