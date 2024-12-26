A Man Died After Being Gored By A Bull

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A man has died after suffering injuries during a bull-running festival in eastern Spain.

The 55-year old man, who is still unknown, was repeatedly attacked by a bull at a festival in Onda, Other attendants tried to calm the animal but their efforts came to nothing.

Footage from the incident showed the man being lifted into the air by a bull, before being thrown back to the ground.

He was given emergency at the scene before being rushed to hospital, he had a wound in his left thigh and a head wound, shortly he was pronounced dead in the hospital room.

Onda council canceled all further running planned at the festival.

