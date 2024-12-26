Bangladesh-Pakistan Thaw To Redraw South Asia's Power Map

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Just weeks after Prime Hasina's resignation and Muhammad Yunus' appointment as Bangladesh's interim chief executive, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saw an opportunity to revive historically strained ties.

After a rare warm conversation between Islamabad and Dhaka, both leaders have met twice within the span of a few months, opening the way for a reset with major implications for South Asia's geopolitics.

Bangladesh has moved to abolish a special security desk at Dhaka airport specifically for scrutinizing Pakistani passengers, waived the requirement of physical inspection of consignments from Pakistan and welcomed the first direct cargo ship docking at Chittagong Port from Pakistan.

Those moves imply a significant warming trend. Pakistan and Bangladesh were once a unified nation but separated after a brutal war in 1971. Since then, Bangladesh has developed stronger ties with neighboring India, Pakistan's longstanding rival.

Even though Pakistan formally recognized Bangladesh in 1974 , the historic events surrounding the 1971 war and separation of East Pakistan have long haunted bilateral relations, with deep-seated political and historical narratives still sporadically sparking tensions.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father, played a key role in the separation of Bangladesh, a legacy that added complexities to bilateral ties. That history arguably drove Sheikh Hasina closer to India.

Indeed, Hasina's relations with Islamabad were notably strained . The execution of several leaders from the Jamaat-e-Islami Party on war crime charges for 1971-related events drew the ire of Pakistan, which viewed the trials as politically motivated. In 2016, both nations expelled diplomats , further souring ties.