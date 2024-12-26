(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) --



1995 -- A British and marketing foundation selected Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Alآ­Sabah as the philanthropist of the year.

2005 -- Speakers of Arab parliaments named Mohammad Al-Saqer, chairman of Kuwait National Assembly's Foreign Relations Committee, as President of the Cairo-based Arab Parliament for a five-year term.

2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced that the nanotechnology program of the institute's and Building Research Center had acquired a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an invention Element Magnesium (Mg) and Nickel (Ni).

2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed an agreement with the UN refugees agency to grant the UN body USD two million to fund internally displaced persons and host communities in Yemen. (end)

