9 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Kashmir

In Srinagar, a Police party of PS Nowhatta, during routine naka checking at Ganj Baksh Park, apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Khalid Ahmad son of Mohd Ismail Rather resident of Rashan Ghat, Soura, and Basit Ahmad Dar son of Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Usmaniya Colony, Wantpora, Eidgah. During the search, a substantial quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said in a statement.

In Baramulla district, a Police party of Police Station Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Azadgunj Chowk Baramulla, intercepted a person identified as Mubashir Mohiuddin Dar son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Azadganj. During the search, 200 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been subsequently arrested, police said.

Meanwhile in Bandipora, during naka checking at Pappachan bridge, officials of PS Bandipora apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 47 Bottles of Codeine Phosphate bottles from his possession. He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Wani son of Habibullah Wani resident of Hajin, police said.

Similarly, during naka checking at Shokbaba Sumlar another drug peddler was arrested along with 40 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ab Rashid Sheikh son of Sonaullaha Sheikh resident of Arin. Moreover, a police party at a checkpoint established at Check Chandergeer, intercepted a vehicle (Maruti Alto Car) bearing registration No. JK15C-0747 driven by Mohmad Aqib Wani son of Gh Mohd Wani resident of Hajin. During the search, 98 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession. The driver has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized, police said.

In a similar action by Sopore Police, a Police party of Police Post Putkha at a checkpoint established at Trumgund Crossing arrested two drug peddlers identified as Aamir Farooq Dar son of Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Ningli Sopore and Javaid Ahmad Gujri son of Ghulam Nabi Gujri resident of Jamia Qadeem Sopore. During search, 20 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from their possession, the statement reads.

In Kupwara, a police party intercepted a motorcycle bearing Registration No. JK05D-5529, at a checkpoint established at Batergam near Petrol Pump, travelling towards Trehgam. The motorcyclist identified as Mohd Anwar Raina son of Mohd Israiel Raina resident of Amrohi, Karnah, Kupwara tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 14 grams of brown sugar was recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was allegedly carrying the contraband substance to promote drug abuse among the youth of Kupwara, posing a serious threat to the well-being of the society, it added.

