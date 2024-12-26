St Lucia CDC Boys Coined ‘The Thugs’ At War

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



ORC 2.0 underway in Saint Lucia

By Special contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The residues of Operation Restore Confidence ( ORC ), between 2010 and 2011 designed as an anti-crime have re-germinated in the fabric of Saint Lucia society, now that the CDC boys,“the thugs” have accepted the challenge to go to war.

During ORC , the United Workers Party (UWP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Stephenson King, issued a public warning to criminals that“ there will be no hiding place for anyone ” Five of the twelve men shot dead were killed in a single operation in Vieux Fort.

Character, truth and integrity matters

Saint Lucia has reluctantly succeeded with blatant failure that continues to be completely self-defeating and absurd.

From the political to law enforcement to the now-described“thugs” it's all the same, in a network of convenience, opportunity and the quest for power. To which, the price is winning elections by any means necessary.

In so doing, the so-called 'thugs' are not new. They did not suddenly appear from outer space. There are acceptable norms of the society, bread and nurtured for optimal use.

The process by which an organism grows from a seed or spore is consistent in the continuance of record homicides ( 77plus ), lawlessness, the ill-fated police force and policymakers to process and solutions.

Repeatedly the top political brass has admitted they 'know who the perpetrators of crime are.' But for undue reasons, it is not convenient to exercise their duty to oath and country. Meanwhile, public safety and security is compromised, and remedial action by law enforcement is absent-minded.

As to whether the government understands the magnitude of the island's global credibility, the merits of constitutional democracy, existential vulnerability and the importance for a socio-economic agenda is not without consequence to the functionally misguided. The magnitude of the challenge facing Saint Lucia is not only that of legality, law and order, but fiscal and moral imperatives.

It's Murphy's Law: What can go wrong, will go wrong; and like a deer in headlights, they are paralysed and don't know what to do.

Related: The Global Magnitsky Act: Working on the next wave

“A more fundamental question is of policy, ideology, and policing. Despite having the most government support in the purchase of vehicles, etc, policing and security remain a hedge-hog with more complexities and diminishing influence on the streets of Saint Lucia,” as cited in the article, St Lucia at the mercy of criminals .

Last week, the frustration and self-inflecting crime hazards brandished as“thugs” holding the city of Castries hostage to crime, complete with directives and unlawful demands for help from the police force, signals the desperation and magnitude of the problem. (Social, political economic and national security).

A city of thugs?

The social planning and economic development of Castries in recent times are complementary to ghettoization. In a time most desirable of modern amenities, commerce, and attractive architecture, the city is dysfunctional, unpleasant, dull and unproductive to attract the exception of criminal elements.

Tourists and residents visiting Castries have been frequent targets of criminal activity, including robberies. Community policing and basic patrols are few and far between, visible and responsive police presence in high-traffic areas are non-existent.

The recitals for help from known 'thugs' reinforce a changing landscape and what's at stake.





Is there an apparent asymmetrical effect?

Have the known“thugs” change allegiance?

Is there a new“ thug” boss controlling the city of Castries? Who is the seemingly“new thug” boss?

What's the purpose of this most damaging commercial of the year? Stunning! Absurd! Irresponsible! 40K plus views, that Saint Lucia tourism promotions are yet to offset.

Definition of a thug

The legal definition of a thug, alludes to a person who acts violently, especially to commit a crime , regularly engages in coercive transactions, is truly violent, aggressive, not afraid of confrontation, not afraid to commit crimes, and usually has a criminal record and background, and has street credibility from other thugs, criminals, and gangsters.'

Prime minister and minister for national security Philip J Pierre has remnants of the previous government associated with the ORC era in his cabinet, as assigned, minister in the office of the prime minister with responsibility for housing and local government Richard Frederick , and minister of infrastructure, ports, transport, physical development and urban renewal, Stephenson King .

Reportedly, international institutions and foreign intelligence organisations are not amused at a time when Saint Lucia is not on the right trajectory, under-performing in most social and economic indicators.

Moreover, who benefited from ORC? And is the ghost of ORC active and working, to solve the crime, lawlessness, the cemetery and teething troubles in Saint Lucia ?

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, (RSLPF) is a comatose institution of colonial vestiture. The government of Saint Lucia's increased investment in the RSLPF is comparable to feeding a dead horse, attempting a miracle.

Strategies although intensified, are outdated, to the return of Christ walking in Jerusalem and concerns about the level of gun violence is a bureaucrat's utterances at best.

Exposing trickery to public safety

Recently, the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture,“urged the business community to prioritise the safety of employees over material goods and called for enhanced training and procedures to de-escalate potentially violent situations. We'd like to see greater police presence and patrols all over the country. We need a concerted effort to ensure public safety,” said executive director, Brian Louisy.

“On Monday, December 23, 2024, the RSLPF launched its ground-breaking Mobile Police Station at Heroes Park in Castries. Inspired by successful models from other territories, this innovative initiative is set to strengthen public safety.

Some of the key benefits of the Mobile Police Station include:

Enhanced Mobility: Quickly deployed to areas in need, ensuring prompt and effective law enforcement.

Increased Police Visibility: Strategically positioned to improve police presence in underserved areas and deter crime.

Rapid Emergency Response: Ready to support during crises, large events, or public disturbances.

Improved Community Engagement: Officers can connect with the public more easily, fostering trust and building stronger relationships.

“This mobile unit marks a significant step in the RSLPF's commitment to keeping Saint Lucia safe.” ~ RSLPF

The Mobile Police Station, albeit a useful presence to deter criminals, rapid response and real-time analysis for communication, investigation, and command – is, however, inappropriately located. The Mobile Police Station is isolated from the centre of the“thugs area of operations” and known“city hot spots,” and within two city blocks from the Central police station.

Anonymous December 23, 2024 At 5:04 pm

“This is quite a short-term solution. This has the same effect with police patrolling in groups of three.

We need solutions which will be proactive and reactive at the same time. The criminals are no longer high school dropouts. They are the folks who are much smarter than those in authority.”

On the contrary, exposing trickery to public safety is in plain sight of the cruise ship and passenger terminal's first and last impression that safety and security are major apprehensions.

Injustice



Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF), housing 579 as of December 18 inmates reports acting deputy director Chris Felix,“among those, 373 are remand prisoners, many of whom face lengthy delays in trial and hearings.”

“The inmate population includes 184 on charges of murder or causing death, 23 for attempted murder , 37 for assault-related crimes , 70 for weapons and ammunition offence s, and 80 for sexual offences . There are ten foreign nationals from countries including the United States, Venezuela, and Jamaica .”

“There were 813 nursing visits and 712 medical consultations during the reporting period, with 71 inmates requiring psychiatric care, 62 of whom are on medication .”

Perhaps, the US donation of a field hospital and utility vehicles to Saint Lucia , can be put to good use, to help respond to the ongoing pandemic and expand the ministry of health's capacity to address future challenges from natural disasters.

Synonyms for thuggery

In essence, BCF and RSLPF are the cribs of our civilization to injustice and the rule of law. A breeding ground that has tentacles on the streets of Saint Lucia.

The synonyms for thuggery are all around. It is active in the transhipment of illegal drugs, human trafficking and money laundering, that concerns daily life on the island.

The viciousness, brutishness, bloodthirstiness, and savageness, associated with thuggery are openly displayed in the operation of Saint Lucia's underground economy,“ 'thugs' 'the mafia' and politicians'” and the parliament of Saint Lucia, fighting for turf, even in the cemetery.

Reflecting on history, the symptoms have no end. Immunity and convenient patriotism are temporary. And now that CDC boys have accepted the challenge to go to war, perhaps it is to accomplish their coercive transactions, that egos are bruised.

