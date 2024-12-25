International Shows In Brazil 2025: Complete Schedule
Date
12/25/2024 3:18:35 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil will host an impressive lineup of international artists in 2025, featuring legendary names across rock, pop, and jazz. Major highlights include Shakira and Christina Aguilera performing in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in February.
Key performers scheduled for 2025:
January:
February:
Ally Brooke: Rio (Jan 16) and São Paulo (Jan 17)
Twenty One Pilots: Curitiba (Jan 22), Rio (Jan 24), São Paulo (Jan 26)
March:
Christina Aguilera: Rio (Feb 6), São Paulo (Feb 8)
Sean Paul: São Paulo (Feb 8)
Shakira : Rio (Feb 11), São Paulo (Feb 13)
Sting: Rio (Feb 14), São Paulo (Feb 16), Curitiba (Feb 18)
April:
The Offspring: Multiple cities (Mar 5-11)
Simply Red: Rio (Mar 12), São Paulo (Mar 15)
Olivia Rodrigo: Curitiba (Mar 26), São Paulo (Mar 28)
Justin Timberlake: São Paulo (Mar 30)
May:
Stray Kids: Rio (Apr 1), São Paulo (Apr 5-6)
Scorpions: São Paulo (Apr 19), Rio (Apr 21)
Later months feature performances by:
System of a Down: Multiple cities (May 6-11)
Norah Jones: Rio (May 27), Curitiba (May 29), São Paulo (May 31)
Kylie Minogue (August)
Green Day (September)
Katy Perry (September)
Linkin Park (November)
Oasis (November)
Most shows will take place in major venues across São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Curitiba, with some performances scheduled for other state capitals.
