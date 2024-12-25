Christmas Choir Sings Indian National Anthem At Afghan Church, Mumbai: Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The choir at the Afghan Church in Colaba. Mumbai was spotted signing the Indian national anthem on the occasion of Christmas 2024, contributing to the festivities of celebrating the birth of Jesus.



Columnist and the editor of IndiaSpends, Samar Halarnkar, shared a of a crowd choir singing the national anthem on his social X. on Wednesday, December 25.



“Stunning version of the national anthem by the Wild Voices choir at the Afghan Church on #Christmas eve in Mumbai tonight,” said Samar Halarnkar, sharing the video in his post on platform X.



| Merry Christmas Wishes LIVE: PM greets people on Christmas, 'May the teaching...'

Christmas is one of those festivals which is celebrated all around the world, and people from all cultures take part in the celebration and the festivities.

From Ukraine to India's northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, people were spotted sharing the festive spirit and celebrating Christmas 2024. People dressed up in their traditional national attire to sing carols near St. Michael Monastery in the city centre of Kyiv, Ukraine.



| MS Dhoni fans in awe over 'Thala's' Christmas look, recognise him by his nose

On the UK front, the footfall of people rose 31 per cent till noon on Tuesday, UK time, compared to Christmas Eve last year, even though it was a Sunday. People in India were spotted celebrating in every part of the country.

The Christian community in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm as devotees, including tourists, gathered for special prayers. Churches across the valley were beautifully decorated with colourful lights and balloons, creating a festive atmosphere.

“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post on platform X.



| Himachal snowfall: 123 roads closed in Shimla on Christmas

At the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Christmas morning was greeted with the Catholic clergy walking in procession before the morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, which is traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus.



Netizens React

People on social media rejoiced watching a church choir and the entire crowd of people singing the national anthem on December 25. Arun Hegde highlighting the Wild Voices Choir's performance said,“What a beautiful way to celebrate Christmas Eve in Mumbai! A stunning rendition of the national anthem by the Wild Voices Choir at the historic Afghan Church must have been a deeply moving and unifying experience. It's incredible how music can bring people together in such a profound way.”



Others like Ruchika Sharma shared her appreciation for the church architecture and related it with the Westminster Abbey in London, England.“Ooooh! Love how Westminster this church is. Gorgeous!” said Sharma.