Number Of 5G Mobile Users In China Exceeds One Billion
Date
12/25/2024 3:10:21 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The number of fifth-generation (5G) mobile users in China has
exceeded one billion, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of industry and Information Technology
of China, the number of 5G users has increased by 9.4 percent
compared to last year. This growth means that 56 percent of the
country's 1.79 billion mobile users are now on 5G networks.
The ministry also reported that the number of 5G base stations
in China has reached 4.19 million, supporting the widespread
adoption of 5G services.
It is important to note that China currently leads the world in
the number of 5G network connections. Since November 2019, the
country's major telecom operators-China Mobile, China Telecom,
China Unicom, and China Broadnet-have been providing 5G services to
subscribers. This extensive infrastructure is a key driver of
China's global dominance in 5G technology.
As China continues to expand its 5G network, the country is not
only advancing its mobile connectivity but also paving the way for
innovations in fields like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and
the Internet of Things (IoT). China's 5G technology is expected to
play a crucial role in shaping the global digital economy in the
coming years.
