Number Of 5G Mobile Users In China Exceeds One Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The number of fifth-generation (5G) mobile users in China has exceeded one billion, Azernews reports.

According to the of and Information Technology of China, the number of 5G users has increased by 9.4 percent compared to last year. This growth means that 56 percent of the country's 1.79 billion mobile users are now on 5G networks.

The ministry also reported that the number of 5G base stations in China has reached 4.19 million, supporting the widespread adoption of 5G services.

It is important to note that China currently leads the world in the number of 5G network connections. Since November 2019, the country's major telecom operators-China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Broadnet-have been providing 5G services to subscribers. This extensive infrastructure is a key driver of China's global dominance in 5G technology.

As China continues to expand its 5G network, the country is not only advancing its mobile connectivity but also paving the way for innovations in fields like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT). China's 5G technology is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the global digital economy in the coming years.