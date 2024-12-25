عربي


Pakistani Air Strikes At Afghan Border Kill 46 People - Taliban


12/25/2024 3:05:01 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- airstrikes carried out by Pakistan at its border with Afghanistan killed at least 46 people, said a spokesperson for Taliban-led Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Taliban spokesperson condemned the attack that took place near Pak-Afghan border in eastern Paktika province. Afghanistan's Foreign Office on Wednesday in a statement confirmed that it summoned Pakistan's head of mission in Kabul to deliver a formal protest over the strikes. Islamabad has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

