عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Receives UAE, Serbian Envoys


12/25/2024 10:04:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received at his office, separately, UAE Ambassador to the country Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Serbian Embassy in Kuwait, Filip Katic.
The General Staff Public Relations, in a press release on Wednesday, said topics of mutual interest, especially military-related, were discussed during the meetings. (end)
ajr


MENAFN25122024000071011013ID1109029700


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search