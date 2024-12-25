Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Receives UAE, Serbian Envoys

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received at his office, separately, UAE Ambassador to the country Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Serbian Embassy in Kuwait, Filip Katic. The General Staff Public Relations, in a press release on Wednesday, said topics of mutual interest, especially military-related, were discussed during the meetings. (end) ajr

