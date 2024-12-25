Kursk Raid: Ukraine's Army Hits Russian Army Command Post In Lgov
12/25/2024 7:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 25, the Ukrainian armed forces hit the command post of Russia's 810th Separate Marines Brigade located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov, Kursk region.
That's according to the Main Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
The attack is part of a comprehensive campaign to deplete the capabilities of the Russian armed forces to coordinate military operations against the people of Ukraine, the army StratCom stressed.
As Ukrinform reported, 40% of Ukrainians surveyed believe the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region has increased Kyiv's chances of achieving its goals during potential peace talks.
