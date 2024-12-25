(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 25 - 25 December 2024, 13:10

While on a flight, President Ilham Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, President Aliyev informed President that, due to the crash of an Azerbaijan passenger plane traveling from Baku to Grozny, he would not be able to attend the informal summit of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg and would be returning immediately.

The two leaders expressed their condolences to one another over the crash, which involved citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, and other countries. They also shared their sympathy with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.