Hyatt Jaipur Malviya Nagar Rings In 2024 With Dazzling Disco Night

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, 24th December 2024 – Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at Hyatt Place Jaipur, Malviya Nagar, with an exclusive Disco Night – Glow in the Dark with Beats. Immerse yourself in the vibrant of Bollywood and enjoy a night filled with glamour, excitement, and unforgettable moments.



Experience an unforgettable night with a live DJ spinning Bollywood hits, a lavish dinner buffet, and unlimited IMFL beverages. Plus, win surprise gifts and enter a raffle for a free night stay at Hyatt Hotels across India! This adults-only celebration promises an electrifying atmosphere, luxurious experiences, and memories to cherish forever. Don't miss this chance to glow into the New Year and if you register now you can get up to 20% early bird discounts for bookings before 29th December 2024.





About Hyatt place



Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for the multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old & new Rajasthan the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near the Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.

Company :-Hyatt Place, Jaipur

User :- Garima Chaturvedi

Email :...