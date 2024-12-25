Malvika Raj Believes ‘Swipe Crime’ Is Targeted At Youth Who Use Dating Apps

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Malvika Raj believes that her new series“Swipe Crime” is aimed at the youth, particularly those who use dating apps.

In her view, the show resonates with a generation increasingly navigating the complexities of dating, highlighting the risks and challenges that come with it. When asked about the title of the series, Malvika shared,“I honestly really liked the name a lot. Swipe Crime is such an interesting and apt name for the series since it's a crime drama based on a dating app.”

She also mentioned that the growing popularity of dating apps and social media has made the series a timely reflection of today's digital world. Raj further expressed,“Our youth today is so open-minded, and most of them are on dating apps, so the relevance of this show is targeted to them.”

In her role as Jessica, Malvika connects deeply with the character's ambition and drive for success. "I, too, am very ambitious as a person," she shares, noting that Jessica also has a complex, grey side, which made the role even more captivating to portray.

Directed by Harsh Mainra,“Swipe Crime” explores the complexities of college life, blending it with a dark and sinister digital scam. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Sanyam Sharma, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Faisal Malik, Rishab Chadha, Sanyam Sharma, and more.

Currently streaming on MX Player, the show is produced by Jyoti Chouhan, Prashant Shinde, Upendra Sharma, Lalit Kshatriya, and Harsh Mainra under the banner of Versatile Motion Pictures.

The show centers on a group of college students who become trapped in a web of fraud and blackmail. As they fall victim to deceptive online scams, they fight to escape their entangled fates. It also sheds light on the devastating impact of cybercrime, which has ruined countless lives across the country, while lawmakers fail to provide adequate support to the victims. This leaves those affected feeling powerless and on the edge of despair.

Abhishek had earlier described Swipe Crime as a mirror to modern relationships. In a statement, he shared,“Swipe Crime is not just a story of crime; it's a mirror to modern relationships and the choices we make in the digital age. Being a part of such a layered and gripping project has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm thrilled for audiences to experience it.”

"Swipe Crime” was released on Amazon MX Player on December 20.