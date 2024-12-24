Mexican Peso Strengthens On Christmas Eve

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso gains ground on Tuesday morning. The local currency advances at the start of a trading day expected to have reduced activity.



Traders remain attentive to interest rate outlooks and Donald Trump's potential impact. The spot stands at 20.1298 pesos per dollar. Compared to yesterday's official close of 20.2240 units, the peso shows a gain of 9.42 cents or 0.47 percent.



The dollar price moves within a range of 20.2190 units maximum and 20.1236 minimum. The Dollar (DXY) rises 0.04% to 108.08 units. Traders display a calm sentiment as the holiday period begins.



The 2025 economic scenario primarily involves Trump's potential return to the White House and a less accommodative Fed monetary policy. Last week, the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point.



They indicated a slower pace of reduction next year. In Mexico, Banxico also reduced its rate, hinting at more adjustments to come. Analysts from Banco Base expect the peso to fluctuate between 20.09 and 20.22 pesos per dollar for the rest of the session.





Marginal Movements in the Mexican Stock Market

The Mexican stock market shows marginal movements on Tuesday morning. Local stock indices decline at the start of a shorter-than-usual session. The S&P/BMV IPC, the leading index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, loses 0.01% to 49,444.79 points.



The FTSE BIVA of the Institutional Stock Exchange drops 0.01% to 1,004.45 points. Most values within the benchmark index retreat. Volaris shares lead the losses, falling 2.16% to 15.40 pesos. Alsea follows with a 1.65% decrease to 43.960 pesos.



The industrial Alfa drops 1.65% to 14.94 pesos. Investors expect lateral behavior as the S&P/BMV IPC seeks to consolidate current trading levels.



The stock market anticipates low transaction volume and an early close of the trading day at 12:00 hours. These movements reflect the calm before the Christmas holiday, with traders balancing economic indicators and political considerations.

MENAFN24122024007421016031ID1109028443