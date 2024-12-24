BYD’S Brazilian Dream Turns Nightmare: 163 Workers Rescued From ‘Slavery-Like’ Conditions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a shocking turn of events, Brazilian authorities halted of BYD's electric vehicle factory in Bahia state. Officials rescued 163 Chinese workers from what they described as "slavery-like" conditions.



This incident has cast a shadow over BYD's ambitious expansion plans in South America's largest economy. The workers, recruited in China by subcontractor Jinjiang Construction Brazil Ltd., faced numerous violations.



These included extended working hours, passport retention, and inadequate living conditions. Accommodations lacked basic amenities, with 31 workers sharing a single bathroom and beds without mattresses.



BYD's $615 million factory project aimed to produce 150,000 vehicles annually, creating over 20,000 jobs. The plant, scheduled to open in March 2025, would have been BYD's first EV factory outside Asia.



This setback could significantly impact BYD 's strategy in Brazil, its largest overseas market. The company has severed ties with Jinjiang Construction and pledged to protect workers' rights.







BYD relocated affected workers to hotels and committed to a thorough review of subcontractor practices. However, this incident raises questions about oversight in international business operations.



This case highlights the challenges Chinese companies face as they expand globally. It underscores the need for stricter labor practice monitoring in cross-border projects.



The incident may prompt increased scrutiny of foreign investments in Brazil and other emerging markets. As the electric vehicle industry grows, ensuring ethical labor practices becomes crucial.



This story serves as a wake-up call for multinational corporations to prioritize worker welfare alongside business expansion. The outcome of this situation could set a precedent for labor standards in international business operations.

MENAFN24122024007421016031ID1109028371