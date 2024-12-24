(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The leader of South Korea's main opposition party, the United Democratic Party, Park Chang-dae, has vowed to initiate impeachment proceedings against Acting President and Prime Han Dok-soo, Azernews reports.

"We will immediately begin impeachment proceedings against Acting President and Prime Minister Han Dok-soo," Park Chang-dae declared.

The call for impeachment follows a recent incident in which the Cabinet, led by Han Dok-soo, failed to consider two critical bills during a meeting. The bills called for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate temporarily ousted President Yoon Sok-young in connection with martial law imposition and corruption allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Gong-hee.

Park Chang-dae has accused Han Dok-soo of deliberately blocking efforts to appoint a special prosecutor, accusing him of using political maneuvering to delay the investigations. "The acting president made it clear at a cabinet meeting today that he does not intend to promulgate the law on the Special Prosecutor's Office. This can only be interpreted as an attempt to delay time and continue the rebellion. We will immediately begin impeachment proceedings against Acting President and Prime Minister Han Dok-soo," Park Chang-dae said.

This political crisis comes amid growing unrest in South Korea, with widespread public discontent over governmental corruption and the handling of martial law. Many citizens believe that the government's inability to address these issues has undermined public trust in political institutions. Park Chang-dae and the opposition have seized on these concerns, positioning the impeachment of Han Dok-soo as a means to restore accountability and transparency.

The investigation into former President Yoon Sok-young, who was ousted amidst a controversial martial law declaration, has become a flashpoint in the country's political landscape. While the Yoon administration has denied any wrongdoing, the allegations surrounding his government and the First Lady continue to spark heated debates across the nation. The opposition's call for a special prosecutor is seen as a direct challenge to the government's reluctance to fully investigate these claims.

If the impeachment moves forward, it would represent a significant escalation in the ongoing political struggle between the ruling administration and the opposition. It could also have broader implications for South Korea's democracy, as questions of executive power and the balance between political factions take center stage.

South Korea's political environment is becoming increasingly polarized, and the outcome of this conflict will likely shape the country's future governance. As the Special Prosecutor's Office debate continues, many observers are watching closely to see how the ruling party responds, and whether any compromises will be made in an attempt to resolve the growing political crisis.