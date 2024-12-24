Opposition In South Korea Threatens To Impeach Acting President Of Country
Date
12/24/2024 3:11:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The leader of South Korea's main opposition party, the United
Democratic Party, Park Chang-dae, has vowed to initiate impeachment
proceedings against Acting President and Prime Minister Han
Dok-soo, Azernews reports.
"We will immediately begin impeachment proceedings against
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Dok-soo," Park Chang-dae
declared.
The call for impeachment follows a recent incident in which the
Cabinet, led by Han Dok-soo, failed to consider two critical bills
during a meeting. The bills called for the appointment of a special
prosecutor to investigate temporarily ousted President Yoon
Sok-young in connection with martial law imposition and corruption
allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Gong-hee.
Park Chang-dae has accused Han Dok-soo of deliberately blocking
efforts to appoint a special prosecutor, accusing him of using
political maneuvering to delay the investigations. "The acting
president made it clear at a cabinet meeting today that he does not
intend to promulgate the law on the Special Prosecutor's Office.
This can only be interpreted as an attempt to delay time and
continue the rebellion. We will immediately begin impeachment
proceedings against Acting President and Prime Minister Han
Dok-soo," Park Chang-dae said.
This political crisis comes amid growing unrest in South Korea,
with widespread public discontent over governmental corruption and
the handling of martial law. Many citizens believe that the
government's inability to address these issues has undermined
public trust in political institutions. Park Chang-dae and the
opposition have seized on these concerns, positioning the
impeachment of Han Dok-soo as a means to restore accountability and
transparency.
The investigation into former President Yoon Sok-young, who was
ousted amidst a controversial martial law declaration, has become a
flashpoint in the country's political landscape. While the Yoon
administration has denied any wrongdoing, the allegations
surrounding his government and the First Lady continue to spark
heated debates across the nation. The opposition's call for a
special prosecutor is seen as a direct challenge to the
government's reluctance to fully investigate these claims.
If the impeachment moves forward, it would represent a
significant escalation in the ongoing political struggle between
the ruling administration and the opposition. It could also have
broader implications for South Korea's democracy, as questions of
executive power and the balance between political factions take
center stage.
South Korea's political environment is becoming increasingly
polarized, and the outcome of this conflict will likely shape the
country's future governance. As the Special Prosecutor's Office
debate continues, many observers are watching closely to see how
the ruling party responds, and whether any compromises will be made
in an attempt to resolve the growing political crisis.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109028293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.