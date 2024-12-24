Egypt's President Pardons 54 Convicts From Sinai

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has issued a presidential pardon for 54 convicted individuals from the Sinai Peninsula, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Egyptian presidency. The pardon was granted“in recognition of the historical role of the people of Sinai in combating terrorism,” the statement said.

Presidential spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that President Al-Sisi issued the pardon in accordance with his constitutional authority. The decision also followed a request from representatives, tribal leaders, and elders of Rafah and Zuweid in North Sinai, according to the statement.

The statement further emphasised that the pardon acknowledges the historical contributions of Sinai residents in counter-terrorism efforts and in promoting development and stability. It also highlighted President Al-Sisi's concern for the humanitarian circumstances of those convicted in various cases.

Ibrahim El-Masry, the Deputy Chairperson of the House of Representatives' Committee on Defence and National Security, commented that the presidential pardon for the 54 convicted Sinai residents is a significant step towards strengthening the unity of the Egyptian people. He stated that it sends a clear message that the role of Sinai's people in the fight against terrorism is valued and recognised.

El-Masry told parliamentary reporters that the political leadership's desire to reintegrate the pardoned individuals into society without prejudice is part of the national human rights strategy. He believes that this action contributes to building a society where all its members can meet the challenges facing the nation with strength and courage. He also indicated that this pardon marks the beginning of a positive trend, fostering greater unity and cohesion across all segments of society. He expects future decisions will aim to enhance the participation of all Egyptians in the country's development.

Sheikh Ibrahim Salem, the paramount Sheikh of the South Sinai tribes, praised President Al-Sisi's decision. He said,”President Al-Sisi is focused on the comprehensive development of Sinai, which is an integral part of Egypt. We hope that President Al-Sisi will continue to look into the cases of detained individuals from Sinai.”

Similarly, Sheikh Abdullah Johama, Chairperson of the Sinai Mujahideen Association, also lauded President Al-Sisi'spardon, saying it reflects the political leadership's appreciation for the historical role of Sinai's people in protecting the nation.

Johama added,“We thank President Al-Sisi for this decision, which demonstrates his commitment to meeting the demands of the people of Sinai and considering the humanitarian aspect. This decision has brought happiness to the affected families and proved that the state does not forget those who stood by its side during the most difficult times.”



