Bison Adds High-Profile Palm Beach Key Private Bank Team

Bison is once again expanding in Florida with the addition of a new team

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Managing Director and Partner, Tom Scaturro, has done it again and brought on board Anthony Lourido, Janet Shamblin, and Ramona Waddell, formerly of Key Private Bank. Over the years, as a team, the trio has proudly served the complicated portfolio needs of high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational families, businesses, retirees, and charitable entities overseeing a in excess of $600M in assets under advisement.

"We are excited to be a part of Bison Wealth so we can continue to deliver exceptional client service along with proven customized investment solutions to accomplish our client's financial goals," says Janet Shamblin and Tony Lourido. "As a team, we have extensive portfolio management, trust, and client service experience that enables us to provide sound and sophisticated advice to our clients."

Bison's Tom Scaturro has onboarded multiple teams this year and more growth is expected for 2025. Bison will add a physical office in The Lost Tree Village Financial Center in Palm Beach in January. "We are excited to welcome Tony, Janet, and Ramona to the herd," CIO Justin Boller says. "This team's in-depth experience with ultra and high-net-worth families will make them a true asset to Bison Wealth."

Bison is a boutique wealth management firm owned and backed by Bison Holdings led by Brad Ball, Founder of Teton Capital Partners, along with East Asset Management, the family office of Terry and Kim Pegula. Bison Holdings has been extremely active with acquisitions and lift-outs over the past three years.

Advisory services are provided Bison Wealth, LLC an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about Bison can be found in its From ADV at .

