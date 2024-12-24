Bickford Ford Welcomes The 2025 Ford F-150 To Its Lineup
Date
12/24/2024 5:32:25 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
This vehicle comes in multiple trims tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of drivers, from those seeking a dependable work truck to those looking for premium features and cutting-edge technology. The 2025 Ford F-150 has a 325-hp twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 as the base engine. For those who demand even more performance, the F-150 Raptor model boasts a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter high-output EcoBoost V6 engine with 450 horsepower, delivering thrilling acceleration and exceptional towing capacity. Additionally, the 2025 F-150 also has hybrid options, offering an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers.
It boasts a roomy interior with modern conveniences and technology. The cabin features a standard a 12-inch center stack, available Ford BlueCruiseTM hands-free highway driving and an available Head-Up Display.
Bickford Ford is renowned for exceptional customer service. Along with offering a wide range of vehicles with simple financing , this dealership provides outstanding repair and maintenance services. With a team of highly skilled technicians, Bickford Ford ensures that every vehicle, from routine oil changes to major repairs, receives expert care.
For more information on the 2025 Ford F-150 and to schedule a test drive, interested individuals are requested to visit the dealership website. The Bickford Ford showroom is located at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290.
SOURCE Bickford Motors
MENAFN24122024003732001241ID1109026627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.