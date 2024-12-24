Bickford Ford Welcomes The 2025 Ford F-150 To Its Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This vehicle comes in multiple trims tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of drivers, from those seeking a dependable work truck to those looking for premium features and cutting-edge technology. The 2025 Ford F-150 has a 325-hp twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 as the base engine. For those who demand even more performance, the F-150 Raptor model boasts a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter high-output EcoBoost V6 engine with 450 horsepower, delivering thrilling acceleration and exceptional towing capacity. Additionally, the 2025 F-150 also has hybrid options, offering an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers.

It boasts a roomy interior with modern conveniences and technology. The cabin features a standard a 12-inch center stack, available Ford BlueCruiseTM hands-free highway driving and an available Head-Up Display.



Bickford Ford is renowned for exceptional customer service. Along with offering a wide range of vehicles with simple financing , this dealership provides outstanding repair and maintenance services. With a team of highly skilled technicians, Bickford Ford ensures that every vehicle, from routine oil changes to major repairs, receives expert care.

For more information on the 2025 Ford F-150 and to schedule a test drive, interested individuals are requested to visit the dealership website. The Bickford Ford showroom is located at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290.



SOURCE Bickford Motors