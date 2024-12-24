Factory Explosion Kills 12 In NW Turkyie

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- An explosion at an explosive factory in northwest of Turkiye left 12 people dead on Tuesday, according to a Turkish official.

Governor of Balikesir Province Ismail Ustaoglu stated in a press statement that the explosion occurred at an explosive factory resulting in 12 fatalities and three injured.

Ustaoglu ruled out the possibility of a act, indicating that the explosion was assessed as being caused by technical reasons.

The are in stable condition, and Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

In September, an explosion at a factory in Sakarya Province, northern Turkiye, killed one worker and injured 30 others. (end)

