Stage Set For Doha Equestrian Tour 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Organising Committee for the Doha International Tour Equestrian Championships - Qatar 2025 announced the completion of all the competitions at Al Shaqab, at the Longines Arena, which will be launched with the first round to be held from January 9 to 11.

The tour will see the participation of more than 150 riders, representing more than 25 countries, competing for a total prize pool of more than €40,000.

Fans can purchase tickets from the official Qtickets.

Ticket prices for the general attendance categories range from QR50 for 1 day for adults, QR25 for children aged 7 to 12 and QR12 for children under 7.

Other options include free entry for children below 7 years, and hospitality packages and VIP tickets.

The Doha International Tour - Qatar 2025 consists of six international championships, including a variety of categories and competitions.

Mohammed Jaber Al Khayareen, the event director, expressed his aspiration to provide an exceptional experience for fans of showjumping through a series of competitions that bring together the world's elite riders.

He pointed out that the new version of the Qatar 2025 Doha International Tour will include a group of international championships under its umbrella, making it a unique destination for all riders in the world, especially the top-ranked ones.

The international equestrian event also adds to Qatar's position of being a global sports destination and also helps promote tourism and opens up horizons between people and cultures more broadly.

Schedule: Doha Showjumping Tour Championships (First, Second and Third):

1. First round: January 9 to 11

- Participating categories: One-star, two-star, and four-star.

2. Second round: January 16 to 18

- Participating categories: One-star, two-star, and four-star.

3. Third round: January 23 to 25

- Participating categories: One-star, three-star, and five-star.

4. Fourth Round – CHI Al Shaqab: February 13 – 15

Consists of showjumping competitions, in addition to a competition for people with special needs.

- Participating categories for showjumping: one star, three stars, and five stars.

- Two participating categories for showjumping: one star, five star.

- Two participating categories for people with special needs: three star.

5. Fifth Round – HH the Emir's Sword Festival: February 20 – 22

- Participating categories for showjumping: one star, three star, and five star

6. Sixth Round - Longines Global Champions Tour: February 27 to March 1

- The participating categories for showjumping: One-star, three-star, and five-star.

