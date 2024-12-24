Iran’s inflation volume drops 0.6 percent

(MENAFN) The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has set the average inflation volume in the twelve-month period finished on December 20, which is the close of the ninth Iranian calendar month Azar, at 32.5 percent, decreasing 0.6 percent from the number for the twelve-month finished to the eighth month.



The center set the nation’s point-to-point inflation volume at 31.4 percent in the ninth month, which indicates that families have funded a typical of 31.4 percent extra for buying the exact bundle of products as well as facilities in the mentioned period, compared to the exact stated period in the previous year.



The point-to-point inflation volume increased 1.1 percent in the ninth month from the past month.



In mid-June, the SCI declared that Iran’s economy surged by 5.7 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), which is the greatest development since 2017.



In its recent report, the SCI noted that the development of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the year closing in March 2024 at the continuous prices of 2017 is correspondent to 5.7 percent of the overall GDP as well as 3.4 percent of the GDP minus oil.

