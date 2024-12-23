Army Thwarts Attempted Drone Infiltration On Western Front

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) – Officers at the Southern Military Zone thwarted an attempted drone infiltration on its western front on Monday evening, within its area of responsibility. This effort is part of the continuous efforts by Border Guard Forces across all border fronts.An official source in the General Command of the Jordan stated: "The Border Guard Forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted an illegal drone infiltration attempt at the border. Engagement protocols were applied, and the drone was brought down within Jordanian territory, after which it was handed over to the competent authorities."The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces remain committed to using all available resources with strength and resolve to prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.