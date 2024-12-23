Discover The ODIN (ODIN Coin) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that ODIN (ODIN Coin) will be listed on XT . ODIN/USDT trading pair will be opened in Innovation Zone (AI & MEMEs). Please take note of the following go-live schedule.



About ODIN (ODIN Coin)

ODIN is a prominent meme coin within the Bitcoin and AI ecosystem, offering a decentralized approach to digital asset trading. It is built on the Stacks blockchain, a Layer 2 solution that extends the capabilities of Bitcoin by enabling smart contracts and dApps. This innovation allows ODIN to be fully integrated into the Bitcoin network, bringing enhanced scalability and security while maintaining Bitcoin's decentralization principles.

ODIN's core mission is to simplify decentralized trading and facilitate seamless transactions through its platform, Viking Swap. Viking Swap is a decentralized exchange that enables users to trade a variety of cryptocurrencies, including ODIN Coin, without the need for a central authority. The platform is designed to offer low fees, high liquidity, and fast transaction speeds, making it a valuable tool for users looking to engage with the decentralized finance ecosystem.

As a community-driven project, ODIN Coin operates under the principles of decentralization, where the governance and development of the coin are led by its users. This model ensures that decisions about the project's future are made collectively, fostering a strong and engaged community of supporters and contributors.

By listing ODIN Coin on XT Exchange, the token's accessibility is significantly expanded, enabling it to reach a broader audience. This listing supports XT Exchange's mission to enhance the adoption of blockchain technology and Web3 innovations, as well as to provide users with a diverse range of digital assets to explore.



About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, serves nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in its ecosystem. The platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform, is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and user-friendly trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology.



