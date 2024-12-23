Avista Posts Updated Corporate Responsibility Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) information can be found at avistacorp.com .

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avista (NYSE: AVA) published its latest Corporate Responsibility report and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) information on its corporate website, . The content reports on Avista's operations and includes commitments in four areas: environment, people, customers and communities, and ethical governance.

The latest report includes progress updates regarding Avista's aspirational goals for Clean Energy, for workplace Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity, for Supplier Diversity, and the publication of Avista's current Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) 2023 Employer Information Report EEO-1 Consolidated Report. The website also provides links to Avista's continued reporting on a series of key ESG reporting frameworks and industry specific ESG disclosures and metrics that include new reports adhering to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and the American Gas Association (AGA) ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks.

“Our mission is to enable vibrant communities through safe, responsible, and affordable energy. Avista's annual Corporate Responsibility Report is an opportunity for us to provide information and concrete examples that demonstrate our company's commitments to our stakeholders in support of this mission. From ensuring robust energy supply and delivery systems, partnering in the shared clean energy economy, inspiring engaged and thriving employees, to committing to financial strength, these are just some of the ways we are delivering upon our mission,” said Avista CEO Dennis Vermillion.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 418,000 customers and natural gas to 382,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol“AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

