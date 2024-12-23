J & K High Court Shuts For Winter Vacations From Jan 6
Date
12/23/2024 3:14:50 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Monday notified winter vacations for its both wings from January 6.
“It is hereby notified that the Hon'ble High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will observe the Winter Vacations with effect from 6th of January, 2025 to 31st of January, 2025 (both days inclusive),”
ADVERTISEMENT
reads an order by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem. The period commencing from January 6 to 11 shall be“No Work Period” for the High Court.
In terms of Rule 12 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, he said, the Chief Justice has been pleased to nominate the Judges for both the wings of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to be the Vacation Judges to hear all matters of urgent nature during the period.
ADVERTISEMENT
From January 13th to 21st, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rajesh Sekhri have been nominated as vacations judges for Jammu and Srinagar wings respectively. Similarly Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani have been nominated to be vacations judges for Jammu and Srinagar wings from January 22nd to 31st respectively.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Henceforth, Cases Under NDPS Be Investigated By Special Team Of Officers: HC
Winter Break In Kashmir Colleges From Dec 27
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23122024000215011059ID1109025059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.