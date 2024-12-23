J & K High Court Shuts For Winter Vacations From Jan 6

“It is hereby notified that the Hon'ble High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will observe the Winter Vacations with effect from 6th of January, 2025 to 31st of January, 2025 (both days inclusive),”

reads an order by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem. The period commencing from January 6 to 11 shall be“No Work Period” for the High Court.

In terms of Rule 12 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Rules, 1999, he said, the Chief Justice has been pleased to nominate the Judges for both the wings of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to be the Vacation Judges to hear all matters of urgent nature during the period.

From January 13th to 21st, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rajesh Sekhri have been nominated as vacations judges for Jammu and Srinagar wings respectively. Similarly Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani have been nominated to be vacations judges for Jammu and Srinagar wings from January 22nd to 31st respectively.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now