MENA Dubai Shopping Festival And New Year's Eve Dubai FAM Trip

AMMAN - This year, Dubai proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of its iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) from December 6 2024 to January 12 2025.

The monumental 30th edition of DSF is the city's most incredible, most memorable, and out-of-this-world celebration, with an action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city.

This year's not-to-be-missed season of DSF pays an epic tribute to three decades of welcoming the world to celebrate everything that makes Dubai extraordinary.

DSF's eagerly anticipated experiences bring together the very best that the city has to offer, including A-list stars, unique-to-Dubai attractions, exceptional hospitality, a thriving gastronomy scene, ever-popular outdoor pop-up community experiences, the biggest-ever shopping deals and incredible chances to win life-changing prizes.

Plus, some of the world's most spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations, as well as joyful festive experiences and free enchanting immersive displays of lights, fireworks, drones, and pyrotechnics, promise endless excitement for everyone - all set against the backdrop of the city's perfect weather for the season.

Me Dubai

The region's first ME by Meliá is located in The Opus – the only hotel in the world designed by legendary architect Zaha Hadid. It's a masterpiece that redefines aesthetics, from the exterior as well as once you step indoors. Hadid's signature avant-garde look and artistic flair can be seen in every element of ME Dubai, from the lighting to the furniture and beyond.

Hadid has been called“the queen of the curve”, and a creator of ambitious wonders inspired by nature, with shapes and designs where the laws of physics appear suspended. A pioneer of unique aesthetics, managed to meticulously intertwine natural organic forms with the precision of mathematics. ME Dubai is an immersion in architecture, design, gastronomy and art that few can match, let alone mimic.

The hotel features signature restaurants including The Maine, Roka, Salmon Guru, Sienna Clubhouse and more. For all things relaxation, the property features Wellness by ME Spa, an exclusive health club and a pool with luxurious Loro Piana sunbeds and breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline.

Sienna Club House

SIENNA presents a fusion of Mediterranean taste and urban sophistication inspired by the warmth and comfort of the town of Siena, Italy. A combination of timeless traditions with a spark of innovation, alongside an excellent presentation, recreate the communal spirit of Mediterranean dining in this venue.

Museum of Candy

Dubai welcomed the world's first Museum of Candy earlier in October, an immersive, interactive attraction designed to celebrate the art, joy, and nostalgia of candy. Since its inception, the Museum of Candy has delighted visitors of all ages by transforming the simple love of sweets into an extraordinary, sensory-filled adventure.

With a mission to blend creativity, education, and fun, the museum offers a series of themed rooms that encourage exploration, play, and wonder.

Visitors can take home exclusive T-shirts, collectible candy jars, and signature sweets. Additionally, the venue features a dedicated area for VIP experiences and private events.

Ce La Vie

Born in Southeast Asia, CÉ LA VI celebrates the popular French saying that translates to“This is life”. Contemporary Asian dining and world-class entertainment come together with exceptional hospitality and magnificent vistas of the glistening Dubai skyline. The landmark location is situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, boasting one of the cities highest rooftops with a Restaurant and Pool Deck.

Join CÉ LA VI for a spectacular celebration and countdown magic for 2025 featuring Britain's Got Talent stars Jack Pack, along with a curated menu by the Executive Chef, all set against breathtaking views and the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Dubai Festival City Mall

The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is celebrating its monumental 30th anniversary edition with a 38-day festival. A highlight is DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, a spectacular free-to-attend concerts every weekend at 9:30pm featuring iconic artists like Yara on 21 December, Hams Fikri on 4 January, and Ibrahim Al-Sultan on 11 January. Experience the thrill of live X Factor shows, engaging family activations, incredible raffles, delectable dining pop-ups, endless shopping offerings, dazzling free fireworks, and unmissable entertainment throughout the season.

Every evening of DSF Nights, two brand new IMAGINE shows at Festival Bay will deliver a breathtaking spectacle with mesmerising light-mapped visuals, synchronised water screens, vibrant projections, and dazzling lasers. Twice daily, the theme“Ya Salam Ya Dubai” lights up the waterfront at 6:30pm, while“Dubai Kawkab Akhir” adds extra sparkle at 9pm with its awe-inspiring fireworks display, by Al Zarooni Group.

Joe's Backyard

Joe's Backyard, Dubai's ultimate BBQ hotspot offers a laidback day-to-night unpretentious vibe with boasting views over the city's skyline from 19th floor of The Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City. The menu features a wide array of flame-grilled delicacies such as braised and slow-cooked meat, amongst other classics.

Top Golf

Top Golf Dubai is a premier entertainment destination located in Emirates Golf Club that combines golf, food and drink, music and allows people of all ages and abilities to experience golf in a technology-driven and entertainment fuelled environment. Covering more than 60,000 square feet, Top Golf Dubai offers 96 bays set across 3 floors, 3 restaurants, an Academy, and opportunities to hang out with friends, spend time with family, or host marvellous celebrations.

Swing into 2025 with style and excitement at Top Golf Dubai's epic New Year's Eve bash feautring a live DJ, buffet, and unlimited beverages. Enjoy a dazzling fireworks display that will illuminate the stunning Dubai skyline, as the clock strikes midnight.

21 Grams

Located in the heart of Umm Suqeim with views of Dubai's expansive skyline, the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant - 21grams offers a Balkan dining experience, where age-old family recipes meet Dubai's multicultural spirit. Using seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients, the chefs here bring the essence of the Balkans alive on every plate. Each dish is a love letter to home, served with generous warmth and an authenticity that resonates deeply with Dubai's food lovers. The bistro's relaxed, all-day ambiance makes it a sanctuary for genuine moments. With accolades from MENA's 50 Best to Time Out Dubai, 21grams has woven itself into the fabric of the city, inviting guests to rediscover the warmth of home.

Book your table for the morning after brunch on 1st January and enjoy limitless food and drinks from their lovingly curated grazing table, accompanied by live soul music.

Al Serkal Avenue

Once an industrial area in the centre of Dubai, Alserkal Avenue became a popular parade of gallery exhibits and displays of modern artwork, seasonal events and open-air community days. Visitors can also stop by for independent movie screenings at arthouse theatre Cinema Akil.

Ariana's Persian Kitchen

The debut award-winning restaurant and female-led concept by celebrity Iranian-American chef Ariana Bundy is a fresh, modern take on Iranian cuisine, serving Persian classics spun with a refreshingly modern twist in terms of textures, ingredients, and presentation. Ariana's vision brings to life the untold stories of Persian culture through plentiful, homemade, and beautifully presented dishes. Colourful, stunningly complex flavours in a stunningly beautiful setting designed to replicate Ariana's actual home in Kashan – welcome to Ariana's Persian Kitchen.

The stunning restaurant will serve a specially created New Year's Eve five-course sharing menu to ring in 2025. The perfect place to celebrate with family and friends and enjoy breathtaking views of the midnight fireworks display.

Dubai Mall

Dubai Mall, located next to the Burj Khalifa, is the world's largest shopping and entertainment destination, covering over 1 million sqm-equivalent to 200 football pitches. It features over 1,200 retail stores, two major department stores, and hundreds of dining options. Fashion enthusiasts can explore more than 70 high-end outlets, including Bloomingdale's and Galeries Lafayette.

Dubai Mall has introduced its own Chinatown on the first floor, featuring vibrant retail, dining, and wellness offerings. Visitors can enjoy themed aesthetics, including classic red lanterns, neon lights, and the Dubai locations of Haidilao hotpot and Singapore's famous Hawker Chan food stall.

Time Out Market

If you're in town for only short visit, head straight to Time Out Market Dubai for a taste of the city's favourites. Inspired by Time Out Market's other international locations in New York, Lisbon, Montreal and beyond, the market takes pride of place at Souk Al Bahar and offers a terrace with enviable views of the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. Spanning 43,000sqft, the Time Out Market Dubai line-up features 17 renowned homegrown eateries, including MASTI, BB Social Dining, Cafe Isan, Pickl, Pitfire, Reif, Slab Cocina, Scoopi and Long Teng. Don't miss the chance to try other fresh concepts such as Mattar and Liban by Allo Beirut. Plus, the little sister of popular Asian restaurant Jun's, Italian concept Onda by Alici and authentic Peruvian spot Fusion Ceviche.

Time Out Market Dubai will be hosting a grand celebration this New Year's Eve with with a Great Gatsby-themed celebration. Each ticket includes a pre-loaded event card worth 50 per cent of its value to choose from over 250 exclusive creations. Enjoy an exclusive front-row view of the Burj Khalifa laser and fireworks show. Whether seated indoors or outdoors, all guests will have special access to a reserved space, ensuring they can capture every moment of the celebration.

Global Village

Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, opened its gates earlier in October, for its 29th season. A major highlight on Dubai's annual calendar of events, Global Village serves as a central hub for major activations and performances, while also playing a key role in enhancing the emirate's cultural experiences. The current season, running until 11 May 2025, is the largest to date with 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world. This season features more than 3,500 shopping outlets, over 250 dining options, more than 40,000 shows and 200 rides, games, and attractions-all carefully curated to enhance guest experience.

Global Village is gearing up to host the New Year's Eve celebrations on 31 December 2024, featuring seven dazzling fireworks displays, aligning with different time zones, alongside entertainment shows, presented at the Main Stage and throughout the destination, including a DJ performance. Global Village is offering extended hours to fully experience the countdown excitement from 4:00PM to 3:00AM shopping offers will be available at the Global Village's 16 retail shops, located at the World Avenue, and the 30 cultural pavilions, all featuring over 3,500 outlets.