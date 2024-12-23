EPC Space Achieves Gan JANS MIL-PRF-19500 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC SpaceANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- and El Segundo, CA - EPC Space , a leader in radiation-hardened (Rad Hard ) GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs, is pleased to announce that both its Andover, Massachusetts facility and its wafer fabrication facility in Taiwan have been certified under the JANS MIL-PRF-19500 standard.This certification marks a significant milestone, highlighting EPC Space's commitment to excellence and its role as a leader in providing top-tier semiconductor solutions for critical space applications. The MIL-PRF-19500 certification, managed by the U.S. Department of Defense, sets the bar for reliability, performance, and environmental resilience in semiconductor components. EPC Space's achievement in obtaining this certification for Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMT) is a world first.Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space, commented, "Securing the JANS certification is a direct result of our relentless pursuit of quality. Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our products not only meet but exceed the expectations for reliability in the most demanding conditions."Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC Corporation , commented,“that the commitment to the MIL-PRF-19500 standard not only guarantees the durability and performance of EPC Space's products but also reinforces the company's dedication to supporting its customers in achieving their critical objectives.”Looking ahead, EPC Space is set to launch 18 JANS certified Rad Hard GaN HEMT parts, ranging from 40V to 300V, throughout 2025. This expansion will further solidify EPC Space's role as a key supplier of high-reliability electronics, crucial for space missions and other high-stakes applications.For more information on EPC Space and EPC visit our websites:About EPC SpaceEPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.

