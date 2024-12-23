Kuwait, EU Discuss Regional, Global Developments
Date
12/23/2024 10:02:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yaha held a phone call on Monday with European Commission Vice President and High Representative for the Union's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas
The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations across various fields, as well as addressed recent regional and international developments. (end)
sm
MENAFN23122024000071011013ID1109024139
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.