Kuwait, EU Discuss Regional, Global Developments


12/23/2024 10:02:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yaha held a phone call on Monday with European Commission Vice President and High Representative for the Union's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas
The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations across various fields, as well as addressed recent regional and international developments. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

