Kuwait, EU Discuss Regional, Global Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yaha held a phone call on Monday with European Commission Vice President and High Representative for the Union's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations across various fields, as well as addressed recent regional and international developments. (end) sm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.