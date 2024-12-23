Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's Film Earns ₹5.7 Crore Check Total Collection

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun starrer collected ₹5.7 crore net at domestic box office on December 23, as per early trends provided by tracker Sacnilk at 6:21 PM.

Overall, Telugu action-thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule outperformed at the Indian Box Office and raked in ₹1068.3 crore so far. After collecting 24.75 crore net on Saturday and ₹32.95 crore net on Sunday, Sukumar directorial movie minted a total of ₹57.7 crore net.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated,“#Pushpa2 crosses the ₹ 50 cr mark in Weekend 3, which is absolutely fantastic... It remains unaffected by the wave of new releases, maintaining its position as the top choice for moviegoers for the third consecutive weekend.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved impressive box office numbers during its 18-day run. Sacnilk reported that the Tollywood movie grossed ₹1506.70 crore in 18 days. In the overseas market it grossed ₹240 crore in the time period.

It is the third Indian movie of all time to cross ₹1500 crores gross collection, Sacnilk said. However, the movie makers announced that Allu Arjun's movie surpassed ₹1508 crore gross mark in 14 days, becoming the fastest Indian movie to achieve this feat.

To finish its worldwide run as the second-biggest Indian grosser, Pushpa 2 needs around ₹280 crores gross to sail past Baahubali 2's lifetime business, which was around ₹1788 crores. However, the benchmark set by Aamir Khan's Dangal seems far away, as the top grosser collected ₹2070 crores.

The movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj, apart from lead actor. It was released on December 5 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.