Israeli Occupation Kills, Injures 50 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Governmental office in Gaza said on Monday that the Israeli forces committed a new massacre in Al-Nuseirat Camp, Downtown Gaza, killing and injuring more than 50 Palestinians.

This came in a press release saying that occupation broke into the camp with over 17 tanks and other military machinery with dozens of armed accompanied by reconnaissance airplanes to kill innocent civilians, more than half of them were women and children.

On its part, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that Gaza witnessed escalation in the past 24 hours and an increase in the number of victims and injured civilians. (end)

wab















MENAFN23122024000071011013ID1109023710