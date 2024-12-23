(MENAFN) The devastating terrorist assault on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which resulted in multiple fatalities and left hundreds injured, was not merely an attack on innocent people – it was an assault on truth itself.



In the aftermath of this tragedy, a troubling yet predictable pattern emerged: mainstream media, in collaboration with political figures, quickly sought to shape the narrative in a way that avoided uncomfortable facts. They minimized the attacker’s history, concealed his reasons for the act, and shifted public attention toward safer, more politically correct angles.



However, one individual stood out amidst the confusion – Elon Musk. Over recent years, the tech entrepreneur has grown into one of the most vocal critics of mainstream media and its increasingly evident biases.



Following the Magdeburg tragedy, Musk did what most world leaders and major news organizations failed to do: he openly addressed the questions on everyone's mind and highlighted the inconsistencies in the official account.



The response from mainstream media to the attack followed a depressingly predictable pattern. Early reports offered vague descriptions of the attacker, avoiding critical details about his ideological stance, motivations, and a long history of suspicious behavior.

