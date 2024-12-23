Economic Milestones Await Colombia In Early 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia faces significant economic events as 2025 begins. The prepares for crucial developments that will shape the nation's landscape.



President Gustavo Petro signed the 2025 National Budget decree on December 19, 2024. The initial budget totaled 523 trillion pesos ($120 billion). However, rejected the financing law, forcing adjustments.



The government plans to issue a liquidation decree in January 2025. This decree will reduce the budget to 511 trillion pesos ($117 billion). The 12 trillion peso ($3 billion) shortfall stems from the failed tax reform.



January 9 marks a pivotal date for Colombia's economy. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) release will reveal the full 2024 inflation rate. Financial institutions predict varying outcomes.



The Citi survey of 23 entities estimates 5.08% inflation. Grupo Bancolombia forecasts the highest rate at 5.30%. BTG Pactua projects the lowest at 4.96%. These figures will influence economic policies throughout 2025.







Acting Finance Minister Diego Guevara aims for aggressive interest rate cuts. He proposes 75 basis point reductions at each meeting, surpassing the current 50-point decreases. Guevara believes new co-directors will enable growth-oriented monetary policy.

Economic Shifts in Colombia

January brings changes to the Bank of the Republic's Board of Directors. The President may replace two of the seven members. Potential candidates for replacement include Mauricio Villamizar, Roberto Steiner, Bibiana Taboada, and Jaime Jaramillo.



The Economic Monitoring Indicator (ISE) for November 2024 releases on January 21, 2025. October's ISE showed 2.9% growth compared to the previous year. This surpassed September's 1.21% increase.



Primary sector activities drove October's growth. Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, and mining saw a 4.4% rise. This data provides insight into Colombia's economic trajectory.



Toll rates will increase twice in January 2025. Transport Minister María Constanza García announced a 4.64% hike starting January 1. An additional increase will bring the total to 10%.



The government previously froze toll rates to combat inflation. This decision caused fiscal imbalance. To address this, the government allocated an extra 500 billion pesos ($114 million) to the National Infrastructure Agency.



These economic events will significantly impact Colombia 's financial stability and growth in 2025. The government's response to these challenges will shape the nation's economic future.

