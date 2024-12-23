U.K. Economy Faces Perfect Storm: Private Sector Warns of Sharp Decline in 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The UK stands at an economic crossroads as private sector firms predict their sharpest decline in activity since 2021. The CBI's latest growth indicator reveals businesses plan to cut jobs, reduce output, and raise prices in early 2025.



The stagnated with zero growth in the third quarter of 2024, down from initial estimates of 0.1%. October saw a further 0.1% contraction, marking two consecutive months of decline. This economic slowdown directly affects business confidence and plans.



Private firms expect to eliminate 176,000 jobs by 2026, while business investment will drop £6 billion below pre-Budget forecasts. The main culprit? Chancellor Rachel Reeves' decision to increase employers' national insurance contributions, which will cost businesses £25 billion annually.







The inflation outlook remains challenging. Prices rose to 2.6% in November 2024, up from 2.3% in October, and will likely stay above the Bank of England's 2% target through 2026. This persistent inflation forces the central bank to maintain higher interest rates, only gradually reducing them to 3.5% by early 2026.



Growth projections paint a sobering picture. The CBI forecasts just 0.9% growth for 2024, dropping from earlier predictions of 1.0%, while 2025 expectations have fallen to 1.6% from 1.9%. These figures lag significantly behind the OECD average of 1.9% for both years.



The real impact hits everyday business operations. Nearly half of surveyed firms plan to reduce staff numbers, while 62% have scaled back their hiring plans. Consumer spending remains subdued as households face persistent inflation and slower real income growth.



This economic scenario creates immediate challenges for businesses planning their 2025 strategies, particularly in investment, hiring, and pricing decisions. The combination of higher costs, reduced growth, and persistent inflation signals a challenging year ahead for the UK economy.



