Art Of Performing On Balaban To Be Discussed In Baku
12/23/2024 6:09:02 AM
Laman Ismayilova
A meeting will be held with People's Artist, balaban performer
Alikhan Samadov at Georgiy Sharoyev music School No. 35 on December
25, Azernews reports.
The event is organized in the framework of the project
"Sənətkarın dostu" (Friend of Artist), initiated by the Culture
Ministry's Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Center of
Culture with the support of the Baku City Main Department of
Culture.
The meeting will discuss the art of performing on the balaban,
pedagogical activities, increasing the interest of children and
youth in wind instruments and the activities of Azerbaijani
cultural figures living abroad. Various musical works will be
performed by the artist and talented youth.
