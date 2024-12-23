Art Of Performing On Balaban To Be Discussed In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting will be held with People's Artist, balaban performer Alikhan Samadov at Georgiy Sharoyev School No. 35 on December 25, Azernews reports.

The event is organized in the framework of the project "Sənətkarın dostu" (Friend of Artist), initiated by the Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture with the support of the Baku City Main Department of Culture.

The meeting will discuss the art of performing on the balaban, pedagogical activities, increasing the interest of children and youth in wind instruments and the activities of Azerbaijani cultural figures living abroad. Various musical works will be performed by the artist and talented youth.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.