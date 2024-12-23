Russians Attack Village In Kharkiv Region, Man Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was wounded in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling of Dvorichna, Kupiansk district.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian occupants continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region . A 66-year-old local resident was as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Dvorichna, Kupiansk district,” the post reads.

According to the RMA, the man was hospitalized with shin injuries and an explosive injury.

As reported, on December 22, a passerby was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.