Common Map Of The Turkic World Is Being Created
12/23/2024 5:13:27 AM
Akbar Novruz
Turkic States are planning to create a common map.
Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber, that the
Director General of Cartography of the Turkish Ministry of National
Defense, Lieutenant General Osman Alp, announced the preparation of
a common map of the Turkic world.
This initiative was discussed during the first meeting of the
heads of the mapping agencies of the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS), which included representatives from member and observer
countries, along with their military attachés.
The participating member states of the OTS included Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey, while Hungary, the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Turkmenistan joined as
observer states.
The meeting aimed to foster cooperation among the OTS nations
and facilitate the creation of a unified map that represents the
Turkic world. This project is expected to strengthen ties and
promote shared identity among the Turkic nations.
