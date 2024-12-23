Common Map Of The Turkic World Is Being Created

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkic States are planning to create a common map.

Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber, that the Director General of Cartography of the Turkish of National Defense, Lieutenant General Osman Alp, announced the preparation of a common map of the Turkic world.

This initiative was discussed during the first meeting of the heads of the mapping agencies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which included representatives from member and observer countries, along with their military attachés.

The participating member states of the OTS included Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey, while Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Turkmenistan joined as observer states.

The meeting aimed to foster cooperation among the OTS nations and facilitate the creation of a unified map that represents the Turkic world. This project is expected to strengthen ties and promote shared identity among the Turkic nations.