CBK: USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, Euro At KD 0.321

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The of US dollar stabilized on Monday against the Kuwaiti dinar trading at KD 0.307 as did the euro settling at KD 0.321 compared to yesterday's rates, said the Central of Kuwait (CBK).

The CBK, in its daily bulletin, said the sterling pound stabilized at KD 0.387, the Swiss Franc at 0.344, while the Japanese Yen remained firm trading at KD 0.002

The declared exchange rates by the CBK reflect average currency prices for the day and do not mirror actual transactions. (end)

ht











MENAFN23122024000071011013ID1109022777