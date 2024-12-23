Pope Francis urges for cease-fire in Gaza
(MENAFN) Pope Francis Sunday outlined the recent Israeli conflict on Gaza as “great cruelty,” expressing deep grief for the suffering in the area and urging for a cease-fire in the Christmas season.
Due to a cold, the Pope broadcast his regular prayer from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, which is usually given from the window overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
The 88 years old pontiff underlined the plight of both Gaza and Ukraine, calling on for a finish to violence globally.
“I think of Gaza with great sorrow; so much cruelty, children hit by machine guns, schools and hospitals bombed... What great cruelty,” he stated.
The pontiff also addressed the recent conflict in Ukraine since February 2022, which pursues to hold out attacks on cities, sometimes damaging schools, hospitals, and churches.
“Let weapons fall silent, and let Christmas carols resound,” he stated, stressing the necessity for peace in the holiday season.
