Tehran to host 3rd Eurasia trade exhibition, conference in February 2025

(MENAFN) The third Eurasia Trade and will be held from February 22 to 25, 2025, at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds. Organized by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) in collaboration with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), this event aims to enhance trade relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Mahmoud Najafi Arab, head of TCCIMA, emphasized the chamber's commitment to fostering trade ties with EAEU member countries and creating the necessary legal and policy frameworks for cooperation.



In a statement to TCCIMA’s public relations office, Najafi Arab highlighted the significance of the event in strengthening relations with the EAEU member states, which include Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The exhibition and conference come at a time when Iran’s potential accession to the EAEU is under review by the parliaments of the member states. Additionally, Iran and the EAEU signed a preferential trade agreement in December 2023, covering 87 percent of the region’s traded goods.



Najafi Arab noted that the preferential trade agreement is expected to reduce trade barriers, facilitate the creation of a shared market, and align customs and financial policies among EAEU countries. This agreement will open up new trade and economic opportunities for Iran, which is seen as a key strategic partner in the region.



Looking ahead, Najafi Arab emphasized the potential for the agreement to evolve into a free trade framework, marking a major step in Iran’s broader economic strategy. The possibility of Iran becoming a full member of the EAEU presents significant opportunities for regional collaboration and economic integration.

