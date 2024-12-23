ANTA Unveils ANTAZERO UPCYCLE Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Shanghai's Iconic Wukang Road Hosts the Industry's First Sustainable Sports Extravaganza

ANTA captivated audiences with a groundbreaking sustainable sports showcase on Shanghai's iconic Wukang Road, debuting the ANTAZERO UPCYCLE collection. Co-conceived with the sustainability canU and renowned Chinese creative visionaries, the collection reimagines ANTA's surplus inventory into elevated, eco-forward designs. Melding artistry with environmental responsibility, the event underscores ANTA's trailblazing commitment to sustainable innovation.

Set against the backdrop of ANTA's Zero-Carbon Mission Store at 98 Wukang Road, the unconventional runway blurred boundaries between fashion, sports, and daily life. Models and influencers brought the upcycled collection to life, embodying dynamic looks for diverse scenarios-from skiing and cycling to city walk, ageless style, and pet-friendly ensembles. The spirited procession spilled into the streets, inviting onlookers to witness the harmonious fusion of sustainability, inclusivity, and sports-inspired aesthetics.

The ANTAZERO UPCYCLE collection represents a pioneering collaboration with canU and four Chinese design luminaries, each infusing their unique vision into ANTA's inventory. The canU platform's ethos of weaving sports into everyday life is reflected throughout the collection; CHENPENG crafts bold expressions of environmental themes using surplus down materials; SANKUANZ revitalizes inventory pieces with experimental spray-painting, breathing new emotion into existing fabrics; MEGARMENTS celebrates ANTA's basketball heritage with intricate upcycled craftsmanship; and KAIKAI explores the aspirational ideal of 100% recycled design, pushing the boundaries of sustainability. Through their innovation, dormant inventory was transformed into wearable art, embodying a circular tenor of creativity and resourcefulness.

ANTA CEO Xu Yang has articulated a clear vision: green principles must evolve into green growth engines to achieve lasting commercial sustainability. The newly unveiled ANTAZERO UPCYCLE collection exemplifies this philosophy, repurposing surplus garments and fabrics into mass-producible, market-ready designs. By minimizing energy-intensive processes such as weaving and dyeing, the collection marries environmental responsibility with fresh, contemporary aesthetics. Offering consumers innovative, eco-conscious lifestyle choices, it underscores the seamless integration of sustainability into business strategy. As Cui Dan, ANTA's sustainability advisor and founder of the canU sustainable platform, aptly noted, "Only when brands and industries translate sustainability into tangible products can consumers truly recognize its value."

The ANTAZERO UPCYCLE collection is now available at ANTA's Zero-Carbon Mission Store and via the ANTA WeChat Mini Program, providing consumers with access to a new era of sustainable fashion.

Since inaugurating its Zero-Carbon Mission Store on Earth Day, April 22, ANTA has actively celebrated global sustainability milestones, including World Oceans Day and International Panda Day. Through immersive art installations, curated exhibitions, and interactive events, ANTA has collaborated with media outlets, industry partners, and its consumer base to champion eco-consciousness. The launch of the ANTAZERO UPCYCLE collection and the resounding success of the sustainable sports fashion show serve as a crowning achievement in ANTA's year-long sustainability efforts, addressing global environmental challenges while spotlighting the ingenuity and responsibility of Chinese sports brands.

As part of its ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, ANTA continues to pioneer sustainable solutions across product development and retail operations. According to its 2023 ESG report, nearly 20% of ANTA Group's products are now sustainable, driven by continuous advancements in eco-friendly materials and innovative design. The brand remains dedicated to mainstreaming sustainable consumption, delivering products that seamlessly blend style, functionality, and environmental stewardship.

In 2024, ANTA Group retained its top position in China's sports industry on the "Green Supply Chain CITI Index", published by the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE), for the second consecutive year. Looking ahead, ANTA reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, leveraging innovation to fuel green growth. By offering sustainable products and services to a global audience and spearheading the eco-transformation of its supply chain, ANTA is forging a path toward a low-carbon future in collaboration with consumers and partners alike.

