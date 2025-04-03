Firefighter Injured In Line Of Duty: Potts Law Firm Takes Legal Action

Potts Law Firm stands with first responders, ensuring justice for firefighter injured by reckless driving.

TAYLOR COUTY, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm, a dedicated advocate for first responders and law enforcement professionals, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Stephanie Elmore against Nathan Newlin in the Taylor County District Court. The lawsuit alleges negligence and reckless conduct by Nathan Newlin, resulting in severe injuries sustained by Stephanie Elmore, a firefighter with the City of Tye Fire Department, while she was responding to an emergency.

Tye Fire Department responding to semi-trailer fire

According to the complaint, on March 19, 2025, Stephanie Elmore was performing her duties as a firefighter with the City of Tye Fire Department, responding to an emergency involving a semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Interstate 20. The disabled vehicle was on fire in the right-hand lane when Nathan Newlin allegedly ignored a police barricade while driving near the scene. Despite seeing the smoke, Newlin continued into the thick smoke, ultimately colliding with Elmore and causing severe injuries.

As a result of the incident, Newlin has been charged by the Taylor County District Attorney with Felony Aggravated Assault. The lawsuit contends that Newlin's reckless actions directly led to Elmore's extensive and permanent injuries.

"First responders put their lives on the line every day to protect the public, and they deserve to be protected in return," said Attorney Derek Potts of Potts Law Firm. "Our firm has always stood with law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel, ensuring they receive the justice they deserve when harmed in the line of duty. This lawsuit is about holding reckless individuals accountable and reinforcing the importance of public safety."

For years, Potts Law Firm has been a strong advocate for first responders, ensuring they receive legal support when injured due to the negligence of others. The firm has represented law enforcement officers, firefighters, and paramedics in cases where unnecessary risks were imposed on them due to the negligence of others. While their jobs come with inherent dangers, they should not be exposed to preventable harm caused by reckless or unlawful actions.

This case highlights the critical need for motorists to follow traffic laws and respect emergency barricades to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Potts Law Firm remains committed to advocating for the rights of first responders and ensuring that those responsible for their injuries are held accountable.

