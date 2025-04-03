Sharjah: Safeer Mall Shop Owners Seek Clarity After Operator Confirms Closure

Some shop owners in Sharjah's Safeer Mall are seeking clarity about the future of their businesses after the shopping destination's operator said it has shut down .

When this reporter visited the location on Thursday, the mall was but a ghost of its former bustling self, with lights switched off in most parts and upper floors almost deserted. Several shops were shuttered, while access to the basement parking was restricted with red tape.

However, a few stores were operating and open to public, with one owner acknowledging that only nine of them remained.

Khaleej Times can confirm that while the 19-year-old landmark is no longer owned and operated by Al Safeer Group of Companies, it is currently in the process of being acquired by new management.

Om Prakash, marketing manager at Al Safeer, clarified that the group had handed over the property to the landlord in January and served notices to shop owners in December with the choice to vacate or continue running their establishments.

Khaleej Times is currently awaiting an official statement from the new management regarding the mall's takeover and rebranding, as well as the future of existing shop owners.

While some owners closed operations, a few chose to continue running their stores in light of investments. Mukesh Chaturbhuj, a 58-year-old Indian expat who owns Leena Mukesh Trading, an Indian clothing shop on the ground floor, is one such tenant.

"I have been running my shop here for the last two years and invested money into it. After Safeer Group handed over the mall, I renewed my contract with Sharjah Municipality and have been paying my rent directly to the municipality," he said, sharing copies of tenancy contracts and rent receipts.

It's been business as usual too for Sufiya Noufal Sweets, a bakery located inside the food court on the third floor of the mall, which takes orders for custom cakes for weddings, birthdays, and other events.

The 29-year-old owner of the bakery, after whom the store is named, said despite Safeer Group's exit, a few shops have continued to operate as their contracts were later renewed "directly with the Sharjah Municipality".

Noufal has been running her business for the last 1.5 years, with online orders making up the majority of her transactions.

Popular eateries Raju Omlet, Sagar Ratna, and Hometown Restaurant and a menswear store called Golden Tuxedo are some of the others still operational. "It has only been one year since I opened my store - and I too renewed my contract with Sharjah Municipality," said Abdurrahman, who owns the latter.

The confusion over the future of these shops stems from eviction notices from the new management to vacate shops within 15 days - copies of which Khaleej Times has seen - despite the existing contracts and rental payments to Sharjah Municipality.

Ashfaq Muhammad Khan, the owner of clothing store Amani, said he is planning to discuss the legality of these notices with the municipality.