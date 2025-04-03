'Greatest Eidiya': UAE Resident Spends Over Dh100,000 On Raffle Tickets, Finally Bags $1 Million

“I knew I would win one day. But I never expected it to be so soon after Eid Al Fitr. I consider this Eidiya from the Almighty. I must be the recipient of the highest Eidiya this year,” said Maed Hassan, a Syrian expat who has been living in the UAE since 1992.

Maed, a mechanical engineer at Combined Group Contracting Company in Abu Dhabi, won the jackpot in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 495 . He purchased ticket number 2525 online on March 7 and was overjoyed when he received the call confirming his US $1 million win.

“I have been participating for the last nine years and have spent over Dh100,000 on tickets. This win makes it all worth it,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

This isn't Maed's first stroke of luck, he previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 in the Finest Surprise Series 1853 in October 2023, a car he later sold. But this latest jackpot holds even greater meaning, especially because of its timing.

“It came during Eid, making it the greatest Eidiya I could ever receive. But it's not just for me, I want to share it with those in need in my country,” he said.

For Maed, Syria remains home, and he sees this win as a chance to give back.“Now that Syria is free, we are hopeful for better days ahead. This Eidiya is for the people of Syria who need support. I want to do my part in rebuilding our country,” he said.

At 64, Maed is a proud father of three, a daughter and two sons. His youngest is currently studying medicine, and part of his winnings will go toward his son's education.“Medical school is expensive, but it's a worthy investment. I am proud of him as he is chasing his dreams,” he said.

Despite the fortune, Maed isn't looking to spend it lavishly.“I plan to buy property in the UAE, as it's a solid investment. As for a new car, I'll get one soon, but not a Mercedes for now,” he said, adding that his priority remains helping those back home.

For Maed, this jackpot is not just about personal success, it's about making a meaningful impact.“I always believed I would win one day. Now that it's happened, I want to use it wisely, for my family, my country, and those in need,” he said.