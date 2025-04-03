Gujarat Govt Fast-Tracks Police Promotions; Over 7,000 Officers Elevated

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 3 (IANS) In a move to accelerate career progression within the Gujarat Police Department, the state government has announced the promotion of 261 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).

This latest round of promotions is part of a broader push to ensure timely career advancements for police personnel.

According to official data, the Gujarat Police Department has promoted a total of 7,031 personnel across various ranks over the past 15 months, bringing relief and enthusiasm among officers and their families.

The promotions span from PSIs to clerical staff, reinforcing the department's commitment to maintaining morale and motivation within the force.

An official statement from the Gujarat government highlighted that State Police Chief Vikas Sahay has issued strict directives to ensure that all promotion procedures are conducted without delays.

As a result, in 2024 alone, 6,770 officers and personnel received promotions across multiple ranks.

The latest announcement of 261 ASI-to-PSI promotions has further strengthened the government's commitment to rewarding officers based on their service records and eligibility.

The promotions include 341 PSIs promoted to Police Inspectors (PIs), 397 ASIs promoted to PSIs in 2024, 2,445 Head Constables elevated to ASI rank, and 3,356 Constables promoted to Head Constables.

Additionally, 231 clerical staff members have also received promotions.

The latest round of ASI-to-PSI promotions on April 3, 2025, marks another step in this effort.