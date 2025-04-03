Swiss Stock Market Plunges After Trump's Tariff Offensive

Français fr Jeudi noir à la Bourse suisse, sonnée par les droits de douane Original Read more: Jeudi noir à la Bourse suisse, sonnée par les droits de douan

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss stock market opened in the red on Thursday, following the announcement of tariffs imposed by the United States on the products of many of its trading partners. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 10:39 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Depending on the response by other countries, there is a great risk that a trade war will suffocate the global economy.

At around 9.20am, the SMI was deepening its loss, tumbling 1.69% to 12,375.19 points, after opening down 1.45%. The SLI lost 2.03% to 1987.98 points and the SPI 1.8% to 16,486.43 points.

Of the 30 stocks in the Swiss Leader Index, barely a handful were in the green.

Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech, fell by 9.9%. The company will be hard hit by the new taxes because of the structure of its business, with production largely in China and a large proportion of sales in the US.

