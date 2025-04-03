Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Stock Market Plunges After Trump's Tariff Offensive

Swiss Stock Market Plunges After Trump's Tariff Offensive


2025-04-03 02:11:12
The Swiss stock market opened in the red on Thursday, following the announcement of tariffs imposed by the United States on the products of many of its trading partners.
Depending on the response by other countries, there is a great risk that a trade war will suffocate the global economy.

At around 9.20am, the SMI was deepening its loss, tumbling 1.69% to 12,375.19 points, after opening down 1.45%. The SLI lost 2.03% to 1987.98 points and the SPI 1.8% to 16,486.43 points.

Of the 30 stocks in the Swiss Leader Index, barely a handful were in the green.

This content was published on Mar 12, 2025 Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump's economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?

Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech, fell by 9.9%. The company will be hard hit by the new taxes because of the structure of its business, with production largely in China and a large proportion of sales in the US.

