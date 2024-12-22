(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's transition team reportedly plans to withdraw the United States from the World Organization (WHO) on January 20, 2025-a move echoing his earlier criticism of the agency.



This announcement surfaces just as the WHO works to finalize a pandemic treaty, set to be completed by 2025, which critics say will hand the organization even more sweeping powers over member states.



They argue that this agreement , often referred to as the“WHO CA+,” could centralize emergency health responses-potentially forcing lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and data sharing with little regard for national sovereignty.



Trump's planned withdrawal underscores the growing belief that the WHO has veered into dangerous territory. Detractors note that the United States contributes roughly 16% of the WHO's budget, effectively granting the organization enormous influence over American tax dollars.



(Commentary: Trump's WHO Exit - The Shattering of Global Health Ties)



[arve url="" /]



By leaving, supporters of this decision say Trump is taking a stand against what they see as an unaccountable global body serving powerful interests rather than the people.



Further fueling skepticism is a startling admission by a Dutch government officia that the Covid response was treated as a“military operation,” executed under the direction of NATO and the Netherlands' National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).

U.S. to Exit WHO Amid Fears of Sovereignty Loss

According to the official, the nation's Health Ministry effectively had to“obey” NATO directives throughout the pandemic. This revelation, critics contend, is proof that health policy can be commandeered by forces beyond democratic oversight-precisely the scenario many fear will worsen if the WHO's new treaty comes into force.



In the eyes of those backing Trump's decision, the WHO has already become a tool of control, ready to flex its authority over entire populations at the behest of the world's most powerful.



By withdrawing, they argue, Trump sends a clear signal that the United States refuses to place health policy in the hands of an unelected, global institution-especially one that seems poised to expand its reach and intensify its hold over national health systems in the years to come.

MENAFN22122024007421016031ID1109021940