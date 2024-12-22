Georgian MP Rules Out Need For Repeat Elections
There is no basis for holding repeat or new elections in
Georgia, according to Tengiz Sharmanashvili, member of the
parliament from the "Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia" party. His
remarks, reported by Azernews , came in response to
ongoing debates over the Legitimacy of the October 26 parliamentary
elections.
Sharmanashvili addressed criticisms raised by President Salome
Zurabichvili regarding the OSCE/ODIHR's final report on the
elections, accusing the president of attempting to "build her
position on fraud."
He noted that while the OSCE/ODIHR report identified certain
violations, these were not significant enough to undermine the
election results. "We have also encountered harsher criticism.
However, the overall picture shows that the election administration
worked very well. Using this report as a basis for holding new
elections is completely unfounded," Sharmanashvili stated.
The MP emphasized that both the findings of international
organizations and the election's overall conduct do not justify
calls for repeat elections.
