(MENAFN) Slovakian Prime Robert Fico warned on Friday that a "serious conflict" could arise if Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky does not resume gas transit to Slovakia. This statement followed a closed-door meeting between the two leaders in Brussels. Slovakia is considering retaliatory measures after Ukraine refused to renew a long-standing contract for the transit of Russian gas, which previously flowed through Ukraine to Slovakia, despite the ongoing conflict.



Fico emphasized that Slovakia is not a servant to Zelensky and criticized Kiev's refusal to entertain a ceasefire, calling it a decisive loss for Ukraine. While Slovakia sympathizes with Ukraine’s situation, Fico made it clear that the country is not at war with either Russia or Ukraine. He criticized Ukraine’s proposal to continue gas flow without payment to Russia until the conflict ends, calling it "absurd."



Slovakia has been providing non-military aid to Ukraine, including electricity supplies, but Fico stressed that relations cannot be one-sided. He suggested that Slovakia may consider reciprocal measures, with his government exploring options in the coming week. The dispute has been compounded by warnings from European buyers of Russian gas, including Slovakia's SPP, about the risks of losing Ukrainian transit.

